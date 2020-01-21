Play

Warriors' Draymond Green: Absent from injury report

Green (illness) isn't on the injury report for Wednesday's game against Utah, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Green was held out of Monday's matchup with the Trail Blazers due to illness, but he should be ready to roll Wednesday. He's averaging 5.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists over his last five games.

