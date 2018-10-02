Warriors' Draymond Green: Absent from practice
Green missed Tuesday's practice due to an undisclosed injury, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The location and severity of Green's injury are unknown, but more details are expected to surface shortly. It would be a huge blow for the Warriors if he's forced to miss significant time.
