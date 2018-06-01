Warriors' Draymond Green: Across the board production in Game One victory

Green finished with 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, five steals and two blocks in 47 minutes during Thursday's 124-114 victory over the Cavaliers.

Green suffered a mild ankle sprain in Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals but was never really in any doubt heading into this one. He showed no lingering effects and was able to contribute across the board in the overtime victory. He came within one assist of recording a triple-double while also contributing a combined seven defensive stats. Things got a little chippy at the back end of the game and not surprisingly, Green was at the center of the action. He was lucky not to receive his second technical foul for the game and looks as though he will ready to go for Game Two on Sunday.