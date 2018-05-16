Warriors' Draymond Green: Across the board production in Game One victory

Green had only five points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Monday's 119-106 victory over Houston.

Green failed to impact in the scoring department but did as he does, contributing in basically every other category. He does not need to score as much as he needs to provide the team with complimentary stats and he does this to perfection more often than not. This kind of production will go a long way to the Warriors stealing another game away from the Rockets on Wednesday, thus making it extremely hard for the series to go any longer than four or five games.