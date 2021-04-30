Green ended with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks in 36 minutes during Thursday's 126-114 loss to Minnesota.
Green continues to do his thing on both ends of the court, turning back the clock with another vintage performance. After a couple of down years, Green has come through for those that opted to take a chance on him in their drats this season. As long as scoring is not high on your list of requirements, he should continue to be an elite source of production in just about every other category.
