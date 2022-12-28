Green (foot) is available to play Tuesday against Charlotte.
As expected, Green will remain in the lineup despite nursing right foot soreness. The veteran has averaged 7.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists across his last four outings.
