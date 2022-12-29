Green (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against Utah, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Despite getting a questionable tag due to a foot injury, the forward will be available for the Warriors on Wednesday and will presumably resume his normal starting role. Green has averaged 7.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists across his last five outings.
