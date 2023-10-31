Green ended with six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists and one block in 22 minutes during Monday's 130-102 victory over the Pelicans.

Green was probable coming into Monday's game while dealing with an ankle injury, but he managed to take the court while displaying a balanced performance in a win over New Orleans. Green led all Golden State players in assists while posting his second straight game of at least four points, five rebounds and five assists.