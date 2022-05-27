Green posted 17 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one block over 31 minutes during Thursday's 120-110 victory over the Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Green missed just one shot en route to a playoff-high 17 points and added nine assists, falling one short of his fifth double-double of the postseason. Across 16 playoff contests, the defensive-minded forward has averaged 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 30.3 minutes per game.