Warriors' Draymond Green: All-around performance in win
Green had eight points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-4 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, three steals, two blocks and five turnovers in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 104-90 win over the Bulls.
Green returned from a three-game absence and contributed across the board, something he has done at a steady rate this season. His value has decreased compared to past seasons due to the team's own struggles and the absence of his accustomed supporting cast, but he remains an effective player capable of making an impact on both ends of the court on any given night.
