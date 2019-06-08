Warriors' Draymond Green: Almost triple-doubles in loss
Green amassed 10 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 assists, nine rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 41 minutes during Friday's 105-92 loss to the Raptors.
Green had his hands full again Friday but still managed to fill the boxscore despite the loss. He continues to have himself a very solid post-season when compared to what could only be described as a frustrating and underwhelming regular season. Game 5 will be in Toronto on Monday and Green will have to be at his best, especially on the defensive end, if the series is to go beyond five games. That being said, the Warriors are certainly resilient and will like their chances no matter the odds.
