Warriors' Draymond Green: Almost triple-doubles in victory

Green had just nine points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-3 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 victory over the Clippers.

In a typical performance, Green was able to have a major influence on the game without contributing much in the scoring column. He was able to pull down 12 rebounds, a trend that tends to occur when Kevin Durant (calf) misses time. While the low scoring is nothing surprising for his owners, the 0-of-3 from the free-throw line is a bit surprising. He is shooting 78 percent from the line on the season, so this should be viewed as merely an outlier.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories