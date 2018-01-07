Warriors' Draymond Green: Almost triple-doubles in victory

Green had just nine points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-3 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 victory over the Clippers.

In a typical performance, Green was able to have a major influence on the game without contributing much in the scoring column. He was able to pull down 12 rebounds, a trend that tends to occur when Kevin Durant (calf) misses time. While the low scoring is nothing surprising for his owners, the 0-of-3 from the free-throw line is a bit surprising. He is shooting 78 percent from the line on the season, so this should be viewed as merely an outlier.