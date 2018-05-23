Warriors' Draymond Green: Another double-double in Game 4 loss

Green finished with 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block across 45 minutes during Golden State's 95-92 loss to the Rockets in Game 4 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Tuesday.

Green's final line was once again impressive, although he did miss a key free throw with 37.7 seconds remaining and the Warriors trailing, 94-92. The 28-year-old did manage to churn out a second consecutive double-double, and he's now notably upped his offensive usage over the last two games by taking a combined 17 shots during that span. He'll undoubtedly play a key role in the Warriors' efforts once again when they attempt to take a 3-2 series lead in Thursday's Game 5.