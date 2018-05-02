Warriors' Draymond Green: Another spectacular line in Game 2 win

Green delivered 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 assists, nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 41 minutes during Golden State's 121-116 win over the Pelicans in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

It was another stat-sheet-busting effort for Green, who's now generated a minimum of a double-double in three straight games. The 28-year-old forward has hit double digits in either the rebound or assist columns in four consecutive postseason tilts overall, and he's shot well over 50.0 percent in the first two games of the series against the Pelicans. Green encouragingly took double-digit shot attempts Tuesday despite Stephen Curry's return to action, although it remains to be seen if that pattern will persist once the latter returns to the starting five. Green will look to continue contributing in spectacular fashion when the Warriors attempt to take a commanding series lead during Friday's Game 3.