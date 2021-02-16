Green notched six points (3-6 FG), 16 assists, eight rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 30 minutes in Monday's win over the Cavaliers.

Green has gone six straight games without scoring more than eight points, but he's undoubtedly delivering value as a passer of late and is becoming the Warriors' main playmaker on offense. Since Feb. 2, Green is leading the league in assists per game with 11.6 per contest and has dished out 10 or more dimes in six of his eight appearances this month.