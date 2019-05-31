Warriors' Draymond Green: Another triple-double in losing effort
Green compiled 10 points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and one steal in 40 minutes during Thursday's 118-109 loss to Toronto in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Green scrapped his way to a triple-double Thursday but struggled from the field, ending just 2-of-9 on his shot attempts. The Raptors were basically begging him to shoot and it proved fruitful as they limited him to just 10 points. Green is going to need to improve his efforts, especially on the defensive end after Pascal Siakam dominated with 32 points on 14-of-17 shooting. Game 2 is in Toronto on Sunday and with Kevin Durant (calf) doubtful once again, Green will look to bounce back as the Warriors push for the road victory.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Triple-double again in decisive win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Big triple-double in win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Second straight strong effort•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-doubles in Game 1 victory•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Fouls out late in Game 5 victory•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-doubles despite Game 4 loss•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...