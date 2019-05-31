Warriors' Draymond Green: Another triple-double in losing effort

Green compiled 10 points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and one steal in 40 minutes during Thursday's 118-109 loss to Toronto in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Green scrapped his way to a triple-double Thursday but struggled from the field, ending just 2-of-9 on his shot attempts. The Raptors were basically begging him to shoot and it proved fruitful as they limited him to just 10 points. Green is going to need to improve his efforts, especially on the defensive end after Pascal Siakam dominated with 32 points on 14-of-17 shooting. Game 2 is in Toronto on Sunday and with Kevin Durant (calf) doubtful once again, Green will look to bounce back as the Warriors push for the road victory.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...