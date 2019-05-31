Warriors' Draymond Green: Another triple-double in losing effort

Green compiled 10 points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and one steal in 40 minutes during Thursday's 118-109 loss to Toronto in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Green scrapped his way to a triple-double Thursday but struggled from the field, ending just 2-of-9 on his shot attempts. The Raptors were basically begging him to shoot and it proved fruitful as they limited him to just 10 points. Green is going to need to improve his efforts, especially on the defensive end after Pascal Siakam dominated with 32 points on 14-of-17 shooting. Game 2 is in Toronto on Sunday and with Kevin Durant (calf) doubtful once again, Green will look to bounce back as the Warriors push for the road victory.