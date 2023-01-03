Green accumulated five points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds, 11 assists, three blocks and two steals in 45 minutes during Monday's 143-141 double-overtime victory over the Hawks.

Green tied his season high with 13 rebounds and dished out double-digit assists for the seventh time this season, marking his second double-double of the campaign without scoring in double figures. The defensive-minded forward also tied his season high with three blocks and recorded two steals, marking his second outing of the season with multiple tallies in each defensive category.