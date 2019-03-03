Warriors' Draymond Green: Another well-rounded line in win
Green totaled six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds and three steals across 35 minutes in the Warriors' win over the 76ers on Saturday.
It was a typical day at the office for Green, who stuffed the stat sheet in Saturday's win. Green is averaging less than 10.0 points per game for the first time since 2013, but he is averaging at least 7.0 each of points, rebounds and assists for the fourth-straight year. A Swiss-army knife of sorts, Green's fantasy value lies in his versatility in multiple statistical categories.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Cleared to play•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Upgraded to probable•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Officially questionable Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Downplays ankle injury•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Suffers ankle sprain•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...