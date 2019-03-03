Warriors' Draymond Green: Another well-rounded line in win

Green totaled six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds and three steals across 35 minutes in the Warriors' win over the 76ers on Saturday.

It was a typical day at the office for Green, who stuffed the stat sheet in Saturday's win. Green is averaging less than 10.0 points per game for the first time since 2013, but he is averaging at least 7.0 each of points, rebounds and assists for the fourth-straight year. A Swiss-army knife of sorts, Green's fantasy value lies in his versatility in multiple statistical categories.