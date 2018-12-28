Warriors' Draymond Green: Approaches triple-double Thursday
Green played 41 minutes Thursday in the Warriors' 110-109 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers, finishing with 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block.
Green's production -- particularly in the offensive categories -- has noticeably tailed off this season, but this was a solid outing for the forward, who paced Golden State in rebounds and assists while shooting a respectable percentage from the field. He still has a lot of ground to make up before justifying his high draft-day price, but more games of this sort will certainly help that cause.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Fouls out in blowout loss•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Notches double-double in win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Struggles with shot in win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Records unique double-double•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Struggles offensively in loss•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Solid line in return•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...