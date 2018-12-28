Warriors' Draymond Green: Approaches triple-double Thursday

Green played 41 minutes Thursday in the Warriors' 110-109 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers, finishing with 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block.

Green's production -- particularly in the offensive categories -- has noticeably tailed off this season, but this was a solid outing for the forward, who paced Golden State in rebounds and assists while shooting a respectable percentage from the field. He still has a lot of ground to make up before justifying his high draft-day price, but more games of this sort will certainly help that cause.