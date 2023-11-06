Green (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Pistons, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Green was probable for Monday's matchup but will be able to suit up for the second half of the Warriors' back-to-back set after playing 29 minutes Sunday against the Cavaliers. He's scored in double figures in three consecutive appearances, averaging 15.3 points, 6.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks in 28.7 minutes per game.