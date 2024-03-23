Green (back) has been cleared to play Friday against the Pacers.
Green was handed a probable designation due to back soreness, but the issue won't force him to miss any time. He's coming off a strong double-double Wednesday night against the Grizzlies (10 points and 12 rebounds).
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable against Indiana•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Teases triple-double in win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Good to go against Memphis•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play Saturday•