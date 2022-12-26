Green (foot) is available for Sunday's Christmas Day matchup against the Grizzlies.
Coach Steve Kerr said ahead of Sunday's game that he expected Green to play, so it's not very surprising to see him included in the starting lineup against Memphis. Over Green's last three appearances, he's averaged 8.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 28.7 minutes per game.
