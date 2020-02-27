Warriors' Draymond Green: Available Thursday vs. Lakers
Green (pelvis) is available for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
As expected, Green will make his return following a two-game absence. Since the New Year, Green is averaging 6.1 points, 7.0 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 27.7 minutes.
