Green (calf) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Green will be on the floor Thursday to take on the Lakers in Los Angeles. The veteran forward played the last two games for Golden State after missing seven straight games with a calf issue. The four-time NBA champion is averaging 8.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game for the Warriors this season.
