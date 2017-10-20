Warriors' Draymond Green: Available to play Friday

Green (knee) is available to play in Friday's game against the Pelicans.

It's been quite the last couple of days for Green, as after being listed as doubtful following his MRI on Thursday, he participated in a full practice that same day and was upgraded to probable. Green's knee will likely be closely monitored along with his minutes Friday, but the injury doesn't appear to be anything too serious moving forward.

