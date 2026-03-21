Warriors' Draymond Green: Available to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (back) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against Atlanta.
Green will suit up for the second leg of a back-to-back despite dealing with nagging lower-back soreness that had him listed as questionable earlier in the day. The veteran forward is coming off a scoreless performance in Friday's loss to Detroit, though he salvaged his fantasy line with five rebounds and six assists in 22 minutes. His availability is crucial for a depleted Warriors frontcourt that is currently without Al Horford (calf) and Kristaps Porzingis (back).
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable against Hawks•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Scoreless in 22 minutes•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Listed as probable•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Expected to play Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Out for Sunday's game•