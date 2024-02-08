Green (knee) is available to play against the Pacers on Thursday.
Green has been dealing with a nagging right knee contusion, but as has been the case of late, he's expected to play through it. Green is averaging 7.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game since returning from suspension.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Officially cleared to play•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Likely to suit up•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Listed questionable for Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Records well-rounded stat line•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Starting Friday•