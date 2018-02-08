Warriors' Draymond Green: Available to play Thursday
Green (mouth) is available to play in Thursday's game against the Mavericks.
Green was considered probable to play after having dental work performed on him Wednesday, and he is now officially good to go for Thursday's contest. Green is not expected to be faced with any limitations against the Mavericks.
