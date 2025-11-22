Warriors' Draymond Green: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (illness) will be available to play Friday against the Trail Blazers.
Green is back after a one-game stint on the sidelines, which will likely result in Trayce Jackson-Davis heading back to the second unit. There will also be fewer minutes available for Quinten Post.
