Green (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Rockets but will have a minutes restriction, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Green was probable ahead of Sunday's matchup and will officially be able to make his season debut after missing the first two games of the season. However, coach Steve Kerr said that the 33-year-old will be on a minutes limit. Kevon Looney could continue to see an uptick in minutes while Green is limited.