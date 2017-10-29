Warriors' Draymond Green: Avoids suspension, will play Sunday

Green will not face a suspension for his role in Friday's scuffle with the Wizards' Bradley Beal, David Aldridge of NBA.com reports.

Green and Beal got tangled up under the hoop during Friday's matchup between the Wizards and Warriors, with the two ultimately wrestling each other to the ground. However, after further review, the NBA didn't feel like there was enough there to warrant a suspension and Green will simply face a $25,000 fine. Look for him to start as usual during Sunday's tilt with the Pistons, while taking on his usual workload.