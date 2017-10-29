Warriors' Draymond Green: Avoids suspension, will play Sunday
Green will not face a suspension for his role in Friday's scuffle with the Wizards' Bradley Beal, David Aldridge of NBA.com reports.
Green and Beal got tangled up under the hoop during Friday's matchup between the Wizards and Warriors, with the two ultimately wrestling each other to the ground. However, after further review, the NBA didn't feel like there was enough there to warrant a suspension and Green will simply face a $25,000 fine. Look for him to start as usual during Sunday's tilt with the Pistons, while taking on his usual workload.
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...