Warriors' Draymond Green: Back-breaking turnover in Game 5 loss

Green produced 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 42 minutes during Golden State's 98-94 loss to the Rockets in Game 5 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Thursday.

On the bright side, the All-Star forward put together another impressive all-around performance, churning out his third consecutive double-double. However, Green was unable to keep a handle on the ball while driving down the court for what could have been a game-tying or go-ahead possession for the Warriors, turning it over with 3.4 seconds remaining. The catastrophic error sullied what was otherwise another gutsy effort by Green, who's especially dominated on the glass over the last three games. He'll look to atone in Saturday's critical Game 6 back at Oracle Arena.