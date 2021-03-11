Green (ankle) will play Thursday against the Clippers, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

The 31-year-old sat out the final game before the All-Star break with soreness in his left ankle, but he's ready to play coming off the hiatus. Green averaged 5.7 points, 8.6 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 29.6 minutes over 31 games during the first half of the season.