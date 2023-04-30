Green will start Sunday's Game 7 against the Kings, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After a major letdown at home in Game 6, the Warriors are reverting back to their standard starting lineup with Green flanked by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. In his first two starts of the series, Green averaged 6.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 32.0 minutes per game.