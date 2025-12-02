Warriors' Draymond Green: Back on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green is probable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to a right foot sprain.
Green is listed as probable on the team's injury report for a second straight game. He made it through Wednesday's matchup without issue, so he'll presumably be cleared to play at some point before Tuesday's contest.
