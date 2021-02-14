Green (knee) will start the second half of Saturday's matchup with the Nets, Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Green tweaked his knee late during the first half and limped to the locker room, but he's back on the court coming out of halftime Saturday.
