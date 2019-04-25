Warriors' Draymond Green: Battles through wrist injury in loss

Green delivered seven points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals across 38 minutes during the Warriors' 129-121 loss to the Clippers in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Wednesday.

Green's wrist injury has been labeled as minor, but the fact remains he put up his fewest shot attempts of the series Wednesday. His slump from three-point range continued as well, as the 29-year-old is now 0-for-9 from distance over the last three games. Green's scoring contributions can't be counted on from game to game, but he's putting up trademark numbers elsewhere with 7.4 assists, 6.6 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals thus far in the series.

