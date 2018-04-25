Warriors' Draymond Green: Big double-double in victory Tuesday
Green totaled 17 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 19 rebounds and seven assists in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 99-91 victory over the Spurs.
Green was a beast on the glass in the victory, hauling down a game-high 19 boards. Green continues to struggle with his shooting but has made up for it with some gaudy rebounding numbers throughout the series. Steph Curry (knee) could return for Game One of the series against the Pelicans which should allow Green to focus more on the other aspects of his game, hopefully boosting his defensive output.
