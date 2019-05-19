Warriors' Draymond Green: Big triple-double in win
Green totaled 20 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 13 rebounds, 12 assists, four steals and a block across 38 minutes in the Warriors' win over the Trail Blazers on Saturday.
Green put on a show Saturday with a big triple-double. He orchestrated the offense beautifully, dishing 12 times and chipped in the second most points on his team behind Steph Curry's 36. Green provided some patented defense as well with 13 boards, four steals and a block. He'll continue to see heavier usage and increased production with Kevin Durant (calf) sidelined indefinitely.
More News
