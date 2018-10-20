Warriors' Draymond Green: Boosts scoring contributions in win
Green offered 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes in the Warriors' 124-123 win over the Jazz on Friday.
Green provided a typically full stat line that was just a rebound shy of his first double-double of the season. Just as important, he bounced back in strong fashion after a lackluster opener on offense in which he'd managed a mere two points. As has been the case the last several seasons, Green's offensive involvement will fluctuate while often sharing the floor with some of the best shooters in the league, but his ability to stuff the rest of the stat sheet keeps his stock bullish across all formats.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Hauls in double-digit boards in opener•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Will be restricted for first few games•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Plays 21 minutes in return•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Returns to action Friday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Practices without issue Thursday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Will be ready for opener•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...