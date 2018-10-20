Warriors' Draymond Green: Boosts scoring contributions in win

Green offered 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes in the Warriors' 124-123 win over the Jazz on Friday.

Green provided a typically full stat line that was just a rebound shy of his first double-double of the season. Just as important, he bounced back in strong fashion after a lackluster opener on offense in which he'd managed a mere two points. As has been the case the last several seasons, Green's offensive involvement will fluctuate while often sharing the floor with some of the best shooters in the league, but his ability to stuff the rest of the stat sheet keeps his stock bullish across all formats.