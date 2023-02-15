Green supplied 15 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 134-124 loss to the Clippers.

Green was limited to a season-low 24 minutes in Monday's win over the Wizards while he was saddled with foul trouble, but his playing time bounced back along with his production in the second leg of the back-to-back set. Though he won't be much of a beneficiary while Stephen Curry (lower leg) is likely sidelined for at least a few more games, Green should continue to prove useful for fantasy managers while piling up rebounds and assists to go along with serviceable numbers in the steals and blocks columns. Fantasy managers should be wary of Green potentially missing a game down the road, however; he has accrued 15 technical fouls this season, and his next one will trigger an automatic one-game suspension.