Green contributed 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists across 33 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 131-124 loss to the Pistons.

After going 0-for-14 from three-point range over his prior four games and scoring just 12 combined points, Green suddenly found a groove from long distance. It's a good sign for the health of his back, which has been hampering him of late, but the veteran big also dealt with a sore ankle in January. Green missed just three of the Warriors' 16 games on the month, but he averaged 8.2 points, 5.4 assists, 5.0 boards, 1.4 threes and 1.3 combined steals and blocks in 25.3 minutes.