Warriors' Draymond Green: Chips in across the board Saturday
Green totaled 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 113-92 victory over the Spurs.
Green put up a typical performance Saturday, doing a bit of everything to help guide the Warriors to a comfortable victory in the first game of the playoffs. Green has been far from spectacular this season with niggling injuries creeping up with regularity. He will likely be forced into more of a facilitation role if the move of Quinn Cook to the bench sticks for the entire series against the Spurs.
