The Warriors announced Sunday that Green (ankle) has been cleared to do 5-on-5 drills.
Green missed the entire preseason schedule after spraining his left ankle during an offseason workout, but he's getting close to full strength ahead of Opening Night. The defensive-minded forward's availability should become clearer Monday when the Warriors release their first official injury report of the season.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Cleared for light workouts•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: To be re-evaluated Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Likely ready for regular season•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Diagnosed with ankle sprain•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Suffers ankle injury•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Re-signs with Golden State•