Green (ankle) was cleared to partake in workouts Tuesday and will be re-evaluated Sunday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Green's timeline sets him up for re-evaluation two days before the regular season opener against Phoenix on Oct. 24. The 33-year-old will continue ramping up activity in the meantime, but he'll miss the remainder of preseason action.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: To be re-evaluated Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Likely ready for regular season•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Diagnosed with ankle sprain•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Suffers ankle injury•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Re-signs with Golden State•
-
Draymond Green: Declines player option•