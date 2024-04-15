Share Video

Green (knee) will play Tuesday versus Sacramento.

Green and Stephen Curry (ankle) have both been removed from Monday's injury report, while Gary Payton (calf) is officially inactive. Malik Monk (knee) and Kevin Huerter (shoulder) represent notable absences for Sacramento, although there should still be no shortage of drama, as three of Golden State's four regular-season meetings versus the Kings this year were decided by exactly one point.

