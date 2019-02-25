Warriors' Draymond Green: Cleared to play

Green (ankle) will play Monday against Charlotte, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Green rolled his ankle during Saturday's loss to Houston, limiting him to 24 minutes of action. The injury initially looked as though it could be serious, but Green downplayed it after the game and will, indeed, take the floor Monday after initially being listed as questionable. Excluding Saturday, Green holds averages of 7.2 points, 7.4 assists, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per game over his last 10 contests.