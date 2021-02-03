Green (thigh) will play Tuesday against the Celtics, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
As expected, despite left adductor tightness, Green will take the floor. Across the past five games, he's averaging 5.2 points, 6.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 27.6 minutes.
