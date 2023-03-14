Green (ankle) is starting Monday's game against the Suns, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green was officially listed as probable due to a right ankle sprain, and the team has since confirmed that he'll take the court Monday night. He's averaging 10.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists through six March appearances.
