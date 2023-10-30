Green (ankle) is available and starting Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Green was listed as probable for Monday's clash earlier in the day, so this latest update comes as no surprise. He logged 21 minutes in his season debut Sunday and could be on a similar restriction Monday evening as he continues to work back from an ankle injury that forced him to miss Golden State's first two games of the campaign.
